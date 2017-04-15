MENTAL HEALTH PILOT PROGRAM LIKELY COMING TO OKALOOSA COUNTY

Chances appear good the Florida Legislature will award Okaloosa County a pilot program to assist the mentally ill outside of a jail environment.

Legislation to allow the Department of Children and Families to initiate a Forensic Hospital Diversion Pilot Program within the county has made it to the floor of the state Senate. The state House Health and Human Services Committee is the next scheduled stop for a companion bill. No significant opposition has arisen in either chamber.

A primary reason is that no state dollars are scheduled be set aside to fund the start of the Okaloosa program.

The goal of the diversion program is “to provide competency restoration and community-reintegration services” the Senate bill says. Those services would be offered in either a locked residential treatment facility or a “community-based” facility, it says.

Okaloosa County Commission Chairwoman Carolyn Ketchel has been the local champion for the diversion program.

“The pilot program is an opportunity for Okaloosa County to consider mental health treatment and wrap-around services without clogging up the jails and the court system,” Ketchel said.

Ketchel said her vision for the program includes securing a commitment to expand the existing facilities at the Okaloosa County Jail and including “mental health infrastructure” within that expansion. Her proposal would be for a 50-bed facility, with 30 beds for men and 20 for women, in close proximity to the Crestview jail.

A master plan for jail expansion is “still in the works,” Vaughn said.