MENTAL HEATH ISSUES BEING ADDRESSED AT WALTON COUNTY JAIL

DeFuniak Springs, Fla— Mental health is now being addressed head-on at the Walton County Jail. Walton County Sheriff’s Office has hired a Mental Health Treatment Manager who is assisting in developing a substance abuse and mental health treatment program for inmates. “It’s a population that has a really strong need,” said Tamara Bogle, who is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the State of Florida. Originally from Panama City, Florida Bogle is a Mosley High School graduate. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Florida State University and her Master’s Degree in Clinical Social Work from The University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Policy and Practice. Bogle’s goal is to head off the problem by providing services within the walls of the jail that will help reduce recidivism before inmates return to their communities. “We want to make sure we are helping people while they are here so they don’t find themselves coming back to us,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This is yet another step in reducing the cycle of incarceration.” Tamara has over eight years of experience providing clinical services within the correctional field, and is excited to build a comprehensive mental health treatment program within the Walton County Jail.