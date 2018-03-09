METH ARREST IN WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday, March 3rd, at approximately midnight, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Jason Wayne Suits, of Chipley, Florida. When Deputy walked up to Mr. Suits, they noticed a clear bad in his lap that had a white powdery residue. After enquiring about the clear bag, Mr, Suits handed it to the Deputy. A Deputy K9 then was deployed to conduct a perimeter search. At that time, the K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. When Deputy’s asked Mr. Suits if he had any narcotics inside the vehicle, he responded “a little bud in the backseat.” Deputy’s searched Mr. Suits person only to discover approximately 4 grams of marijuana. A cell phone that was found on Mr. Suits contained a small pink jewelry bag in the battery compartment. Inside the bag was crystal methamphetamine. Later, the clear bag that was found in the vehicle tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Jason Wayne Suits was arrested and charged by Washington County Sheriff’s Office with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. At the time of this report, Mr. Suits currently resides in Washington County Jail.

