MICHAEL ROBERT MANN JR. 1964-2018

Mr. Michael Robert Mann Jr, age 54, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018. He was born on May 12, 1964, in Miami, Florida to Michael Robert Mann Sr. and Barbara Renney Burke.

Mr. Mann was a resident of Walton County, Florida. He worked as a store manager in the convenient store industry. He loved taking care of animals and especially loved horses.

Mr. Mann is survived by his father Michael Robert Mann Sr. and mother Barbara Renney Burke; one brother Carl Mann; and one sister Debra Davis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.