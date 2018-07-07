‘MILITARY SECURITY’ OFFICER LEAVES GUN IN CALLAWAY RESTAURANT BATHROOM

A deputy was sent to assist a fast-food employee who called to report finding something potentially explosive in the men’s room. The man said he was in the restroom during a break, and, “While in the bathroom stall he saw what appeared to be a small gun in a holster sitting on the toilet paper rack,” the deputy wrote. “He stated at first he thought it was might be a pellet or BB gun, but states he lifted it off the rack and upon feeling how heavy it was he immediately set it back down as he realized it was a real gun.” The man reported the find to his manager, who immediately closed the restroom until the deputy arrived and “took possession of a small model Ruger .380 held in a ‘sticky’ brand name concealed carry holster.” “As I was gathering the complainant’s information, a white male entered the business and immediately approached me, stating, ‘you are probably looking for me.’ ” Yes, the deputy said, the man was right on the money. The man showed the deputy identification showing he was with military security “and stated he left his concealed carry weapon in the bathroom by accident and came by as soon as he realized he had forgotten it.”

Share This Post





