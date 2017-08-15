MILTON DAY CARE OWNER SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR TODDLER’S MURDER

A Santa Rosa County daycare owner will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted of the first-degree murder of a toddler In October 2014, 58-year old Thelma Lowery called 911 from her home daycare, Lowery’s Little Angels, in Milton to report that 15-month old Brodie Kent had been put down for a nap and then went into a seizure. She told authorities that he had been hit in the head by wooden block by another child earlier in the day. Brodie died five days later. Multiple doctors testified at Lowery’s trial that the injuries were no accident. Lowery was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.