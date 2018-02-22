MILTON HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED

Wednesday, February 21st, at Milton High School, a student walked to a locked classroom door and then banged on the door while yelling “school shooter” three times. When the teacher of the classroom door, he saw the student laughing in the hallway. The student was then sent to the principal’s office and was later arrested and booked into Santa Rosa County Jail. The student was arrested and charged with a second-degree misdemeanor of disturbing the peace at a school function. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and Milton High School stated that they both have zero-tolerance for this kind of behavior.

