MILTON LEWIS FULLWILER 1934-2018

Mr. Milton Lewis Fullwiler, age 83, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018. He was born on July 9, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, to Edward L. Fullwiler and Lottie Cutting Fullwiler.

Mr. Fullwiler was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was Christian by faith. He was veteran of the Korean Conflict serving his country in the United States Air Force. He managed the DeFuniak Springs Country Club and Golf Course along with his wife, Dorothy, for 40 years. He also served as head greens keeper for 20 years.

Mr. Fullwiler was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Fullwiler of 61 years; sons, Jerry Fullwiler and Eddie Fullwiler; and one daughter, Cathy Fullwiler.

Mr. Fullwiler is survived by his son, Michael Paul Fullwiler and wife Ashley of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Dakota Fullwiler, Cathy-Mae Fullwiler, Nichole Foushee, Brent Fullwiler, and Lauren McCue and husband Mitch; and great grandchildren, Chloe, Hudson, Colt, and Millie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Flowers are being accepted.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

