MILTON POLICE LOOKING FOR CEMETERY VANDALS

Milton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the suspects who vandalized Milton Cemetery on or just after Friday the 13th. According to a press release, officers responded to the historic cemetery Saturday after a report of criminal mischief. Police said headstones, concrete flower pots and and keepsakes had been destroyed. They believe the vandalism occurred between the night of Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. Police spokeswoman Pamela Holt said cemetery vandalism is rare, even around Halloween. There was one other report of vandalism at the site earlier this year. The cemetery dates back to 1843. It is maintained by a small city grant, plot sales and donations. “It’s a historic cemetery, it’s a part of our history,” Holt said Sunday afternoon. “We have people buried there that were here when Florida became a state.” There has been an ongoing effort to preserve and improve the cemetery. On Oct. 21 the Milton Historic Society is hosting a Taste of the Town Hayride with rides through the cemetery and actors portraying prominent figures from the city’s history. Tickets are $10. More information can be found online at facebook.com/
miltonhistoriccemetery. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 983-5423.