A Milton woman has died after state troopers say she was struck by a car early Monday morning on State Road 87. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Michael Ryfczynski was driving south on State Road 87 approaching Bass Lane just after midnight. An FHP report said 40-year-old Michelle Pickard was crossing State Road 87 and “traveled directly into the path” of the Ryfczynski’s car. FHP said Pickard sustained injuries and died from the collision.

