In Panama City Beach, an afternoon accident caused delays on a major Bay County roadway. It happened just before 6 pm Saturday on South Pier Park drive just south of Panama City Beach parkway. The wreck involved 3 cars and resulted in multiple injuries ranging from minor to a possible broken leg. One person was transported to the hospital. Officers said a car failed to yield right of way when it was struck. The crash caused delays for about an hour. No citations were issued in this incident.

