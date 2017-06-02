MIRAMAR BEACH MAN ARRESTED FOR LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS MOLESTATION 

Miramar Beach, Fla— A registered sex offender is back behind bars following an investigation by a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator.

Todd Hunter Griffith, 52, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12. During a background check in April 2017 regarding a Department of Children and Families report it was discovered a juvenile victim had disclosed information in his home state of Alabama about an incident that occurred in Walton County in 2015. The child reported two separate incidents of molestation during time with Todd Griffith at a home in Walton County in August of 2015. This information was not immediately relayed to Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators. In addition, Griffith committed sexual offenses on four juvenile victims and was convicted in 1987 and served four years in prison. He was also arrested in 2002 and served six months in Alabama on charges of sexual misconduct with a juvenile. When the information regarding this latest incident was obtained, a warrant was signed for his arrest on April 24th . Griffith was arrested on May 26th and booked into the Walton County Jail. He is being held on a $1 million bond.