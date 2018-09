Panama City police were looking for a missing girl. They said that Arabella Boggs, 9, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue. She’s approximately 5’2″, 180 lbs., with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, pink glitter shoes, and a silver glitter backpack. Police did find her and she is safe at home.

Share This Post