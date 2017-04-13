MISSING CHIPLEY WOMAN LOCATED

UPDATE: Per our friends at chipleypaper.com, Arlita Avant Sellers has been located!

——–

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Chipley woman.

According to a press release, Arlita Avant Sellers, 64, was reported missing on Tuesday . Sellers was last heard from on her cell phone, which was found at her home. Her last known location was the Dollar General in Alford at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sellers is driving a 2009 white Jeep Cherokee, with a FSU license plate #WU18H. Authorities do not know which way Sellers was heading after leaving Dollar General. The WCSO is concerned for Sellers’ safety.

If you have any information regarding the location of Arlita Sellers please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 638-6111