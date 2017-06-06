MISSING PENSACOLA 12-YEAR-OLD FOUND DEAD

Naomi’s body was found in a creek by two fishermen four miles from Naomi’s home just before 4 p.m. Monday . The child had been missing since just after noon on Wednesday afternoon, when she was last seen publicly near her home at Aspen Village Apartments on East Johnson Avenue. “We have reason to believe through all the activities that have occurred over the last five days that we now have sufficient information to pursue some individuals who are persons of interest, who may be involved not only in the disappearance of Naomi, but quite possibly may be involved with her homicide,” Morgan said.

The department is investigating persons of interest, Morgan said. He did not say if the persons of interest are in custody or why they suspect Naomi was murdered.When asked about motive, Morgan was visibly upset. “I don’t care why, you killed one of my citizens, that’s all I care about,” Morgan said Monday . “I will leave the why to the psychologists and the scriptwriters.

ECSO investigators are working with the FBI on a more definitive timeline of when she left her home. The last communication anyone had with Naomi was 12:21 p.m. in a cell phone call to a friend.

“We want to solve this crime and bring to justice the person who took Naomi’s life,” Morgan said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s office sent resources to Escambia County to assist in the search.