MISSING WALTON COUNTY WOMAN FOUND

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Tanya Hall has been located by the Niceville Police Department.

Hall’s mother reported her missing on March 16th after having no contact with her daughter since February 27th at a bus stop near S. 2nd Street in DeFuniak Springs. She reported to investigators that there had been no phone calls or Facebook activity since February 27th.

No further details were provided.