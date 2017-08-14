MISSING WOMAN’S SURVEILLANCE VIDEO DESTROYED

Calandra Stallworth, a 29-year-old mother of two, was reported missing once before she disappeared entirely in late March. The first time her mother, Sheila Knight, reported her daughter missing was around 8:22 a.m. on March 22. That afternoon, upon hearing that she was missing, Stallworth reportedly went to the Crestview Police Department sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to state that she was back, closing the initial case. Police were asked to produce surveillance video of Stallworth, but, according to their Crestview Bulletin, on July 26 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the security camera footage; results of the FOIA indicated that the footage had been destroyed. “Per your request of the video recording regarding Calandra Stallworth, the information is no longer available. This information has been destroyed per Florida State Statutes,” wrote Julee Tabor, an employee at the CPD who assists with FOIA requests. Brian Hughes, the public information officer for the CPD, said there was nothing unusual about destroying security camera footage because it is destroyed automatically every two weeks.