MISTRIAL DECLARED IN FORMER PASTOR’S CASE

The trial of a former church pastor charged with lewd and lascivious conduct got underway Wednesday but ended in a mistrial after Okaloosa County Circuit Judge William Stone was involved in a car accident.

Stone heard and ruled on two motions Wednesday morning before recessing for lunch. Attorneys and onlookers reconvened at 1 p.m. to find a different judge presiding.

Michael Thorne, former pastor at Abundant Life Church, is being tried on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim age 12-16, sexual battery on a victim over 12 years old and witness tampering. Thorne was arrested Nov. 14, 2014, after a teenage girl said the pastor had sexual contact with her on numerous occasions between January 2012 and November 2014.