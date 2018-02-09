MOCK CHILD ABDUCTION REMINDER

Throughout the day Friday, February 9th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office will be holding their Mock Child Abduction. The public is reminded not to interfere with any of the Officers involved and not to enter the areas Officers are working on this exercise. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to remind the public that there will be increased Law Enforcement Presence on and near Windham Way, at DeFuniak Springs Community Center, in the Wee Care Park, on Walton Road, and on Amy Lane. Examples of increased Law Enforcement Presence includes, but is not limited to, Helicopters, K9 Units, and Law Enforcement Officers.

