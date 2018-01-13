MORE OF WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE YEAR IN REVIEW

Walton County Sheriff’s Office released more of there year in review statistics comparing 2017 to 2016. One of the things that Walton County Sheriff’s Office covered was the response time of their officers for “Priority 1” calls. “Priority 1” calls are calls such as domestic disputes, robberies, and so on. The response time was reduced by a total of six (6) seconds in the year of 2017 compared to 2016. This may not seem like much, but when you consider the 1,000 square miles that Walton County Sheriff’s Office covers with the deputies on duty, it is a huge achievement. Also, criminal mischief within the county has gone down a whopping 10% since 2016 to 2017. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies are always out doing security checks and field interviews. In 2017, commercial burglaries went down 33% from 2016. Most of these commercial burglaries occurred in January and then declined significantly throughout the year. Walton County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that if you see something, you should say something.

