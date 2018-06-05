MORE THAN $130K WORTH OF DRUGS SEIZED FROM PENSACOLA WOMAN

A 38-year-old woman is facing a half-dozen drug-related charges in Escambia County. On June 1, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a drug investigation on Destiny Monique Hobson at the Extended Stay Hotel on Barrancas Avenue. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Hobson had 900 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of Fentanyl, 17 grams of a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin, 20 grams of black tar heroin, cocaine, several Lortab pills, and several Xanax pills in her possession. The sheriff’s office said the street value of the drugs that were seized is more than $130,000. Hobson has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in Fentanyl, and trafficking in methamphetamine. Hobson has been booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $156,000 bond.

