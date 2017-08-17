MOTHER MAKES DESPERATE PLEA FOR INFORMATION OF HER DAUGHTER’S WHEREABOUTS

This past Tuesday marked a painful anniversary for a Walton County mother. 17-year-old Kemberly Ramer went missing 20 years ago on August 15, 1997 from Opp, Alabama. It is believed Kemberly vanished shortly after she returned home that evening. Her vehicle was found in the driveway and none of her belongings were missing from her residence. Law enforcement believes Kemberly may have met with foul play. When she was last seen, she was 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed approximately 130 pounds. She was last known to be wearing clear braces on her teeth and had thick eyebrows. Both the Opp Police Department and investigators with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating Kemberly’s case. Anyone with information about Kemberly’s disappearance is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511 or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.