MOTOR SCOOTER COLLIDES HEAD-ON WITH SEMI-TRUCK

One person is dead after a motor scooter collided head-on with a semi- truck in Santa Rosa County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 74-year-old James Harris of Fort McCoy was traveling southbound on Ward Basin Road on his 2007 Yamaha scooter when his vehicle crashed into a semi-truck. The report states 42- year-old Terry Nance of Milton, the driver semi- truck, was traveling northbound on Ward Basin Road when Harris crossed over into the northbound lane colliding head-on with Nance’s Peterbilt truck. The collision occurred in Milton shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, Harris was not wearing a helmet and was reported deceased. This fatality is currently under investigation with Florida Highway Patrol.

