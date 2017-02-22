MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN CRASH

A Mary Esther man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Fort Walton Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Jeffrey Shaffer was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in the outside through lane around 9:30 AM on 2007 Honda motorcycle when a 2006 Dodge pickup truck, driven by 70-year-old Johannes Korver of Fort Walton beach turned in front of him.

The motorcycle struck the quarter panel ejecting Shaffer onto the pavement. Troopers report Shaffer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Charges are pending.