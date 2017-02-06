MOTORISTS CONTINUE TO SEE SLOW DECLINES AT THE PUMP

Motorists continue to see a slow decline in prices at the pump this week. Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.272 per gallon, which is fractions of a penny less than one week ago, nine cents less than one month ago and 51 cents more per gallon year-over-year.

“Increased domestic oil production and low seasonal demand continue to push gas prices lower,” said Josh Carrasco, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gas inventories are above-average for this time of year, which should continue to keep downward pressure on pump prices in the short-term.”

According to Energy Information Administration reports, crude inventories increased by 6.5 million barrels and gasoline inventories rose by 3.9 million barrels, which are historically above the norm for this time of year. Prices at the pump are expected to remain relatively stable to round out the winter. However, motorists should expect gasoline prices to increase in the spring as demand increases and refineries switch to summer-blend fuels. Industry analysts expect gas prices will likely rise to an average of $2.50 to $2.80 per gallon this spring. Nationally, the EIA expects gas prices to average $2.38 in 2017, which is 23 cents higher than the 2016 average.

Florida gas prices have declined for 31 consecutive days, falling 13 cents during that time. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.284 which is 3 cents cheaper than one week ago, 13 cents lower than a month ago and 47 cents more expensive than last year. The lowest regional averages in the state are in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.20), Orlando ($2.201) and Jacksonville ($2.223).