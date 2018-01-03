“MOVE OVER” MONTH IN JANUARY FOR FLORIDA

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

January is “Move Over” month in Florida. The American Automobile Association released some tips “Move Over” month in Florida. The “Move Over” campaign reminds drivers to slow down and move to another lane to give space for emergency services, like law enforcement, ambulances, utility workers, etc., on all highways and roadways.

The Auto Club Group, AAA reminds motorists to Slow Down and Move Over. There is a law that requires passing motorists to give adequate space to law enforcement, tow truck drivers, utility service vehicles and other first responders that are stopped on the side of any roadway. “This law is in place to protect the ones who protect us,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Not focusing on the road puts your life and others at risk. If you are caught violating the “Move Over” law, you could be issued a ticket which could result in a fine, as well as, 3 points on your driver’s license.”

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV), there were 204 crashes and 68 injuries reported as a result of motorists failing to move over in 2016. Law enforcement officials issued more than 5,000 citations to drivers who failed to “Move Over”. These alarming statistics further indicate the importance of the “Move Over” law. Information Courtesy, AAA Auto Group.