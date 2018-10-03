MOVIE THEATER HOUSED INSIDE FORT WALTON BEACH HISTORIC BUILDING CLOSING

A movie theater housed by a historic building in Fort Walton Beach is closing. Downtown Cinema Plus will close its doors on Thursday. James Coleman has been leasing the historic Tringas Theater building since 2014. In a statement, Coleman said the Tringas Theater building was recently sold and his lease was up for renewal. It was purchased by local businessman Jayme Nabors and his company BLNLLC. Coleman said he was not given any notice of the sale or a subsequent 110 percent increase on his lease, forcing him to close the theater.

