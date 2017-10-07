MR. ANGUS SHERFIELD 1927-2017

Mr. Angus Sherfield of departed this life on Saturday, September 30, 2017.

He was born in Red Bay, Florida on October 3, 1927, to the late and Samuel A. Sr. and Emma L. Hogans Sheffield.

Angus attended school in Walton County and graduated from Tivoli High School, the class of 1949. He was a member of the Tivoli High School football team. After he graduated from high school he was employed at Walton County Hospital (full-time) until the summer of 1952, where he was drafted into the United States Army after his graduation from boot camp in Columbia, South Carolina. He was transferred overseas to Germany where he served in the medical corp for two years. After being discharged from the Army, he then returned home to his old job at the Walton County Hospital. Within a few months he was called to service duty at Eglin Air Force Base and employed there as Boiler Technician until he retired in 1994.

Angus is survived by his wife, Louise Westmore Sherfield; stepchildren: Willie Wiggs, Jr. (Frail) and Ocleva Williams (Clarence) and Diane Harrison; sister: Etherine Sheffield Copeland; brother: Marion Sherfield (Yvonne); sister-in-law: Dollie J. Sheffield; special great granddaughter: Milani Ford; numerous step grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives, church family and friends.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until funeral time at 11AM, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church, DeFuniak Springs, FL with the Reverend A.M. Johnson, pastor, officiating.

Mr. Sherfield will be laid to rest in the Magnolia Cemetery in DeFuniak Springs under the directions of Park Funeral Home of DeFuniak Springs, FL.