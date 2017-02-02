Mudding Led to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Zack McDonald, News Herald

A family drive through deep mud in Washington County almost ended in tragedy when the vehicle became stuck and the mom and children had to be rushed to the hospital, according to official reports.

After the tailpipe of 30-year-old Christine Theresa Page’s Dodge Durango SUV became submerged in the mud, all eight of the people in the vehicle – including a child as young as 6 months old – were transported to the hospital with life-threatening carbon monoxide poisoning.

Numerous emergency crews responded to the call about 4 p.m. Tuesday near the area of State 20 and Strickland Road at the Econfina Creek Management site, just over the Bay County line. One of the children, an 11-year-old, was unconscious when authorities arrived after breathing in the carbon monoxide fumes that filled the cabin of the SUV. He was revived a short time later, officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Page, mother of some of the children, told officers “she decided to drive her Dodge Durango through some mud and water for fun,” officers wrote. “The vehicle became stuck and the exhaust pipe was submerged. With the vehicle still running, she asked some bystanders to help pull her out.”

At that point, some of the children began to cough and lose consciousness. Page then turned off the car while she and the other adult present – who has not been identified – got everyone out and called 911, officers reported.

EMS arrived and provided the children with oxygen. All six were taken to the hospital as officers opened an investigation into the incident. The children reportedly were in stable condition Wednesday.

BCSO reported the vehicle did not have appropriate child seats in the SUV for all the children present.

Page could not be reached for comment Wednesday.