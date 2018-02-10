MULTI-CAR CRASH ON U.S. 331 SOUTH

Friday, February 9th, at 7:40 a.m., Logan Rhodes, age 20, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on U.S. 331, South, when he crashed into the back of a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Andrew Partridge, age 29, of Paxton, Florida. Mr. Partridge was stopped in traffic at the time. After being hit by Mr. Rhodes, Mr. Partridge’s vehicle traveled into the opposing lane. Lisa Pitts, age 49, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving her 2012 Dodge Journey north on U.S. 331, South, and crashed into the front Mr. Partridge’s 2004 Silverado due to Mr. Partridge’s truck being forced into the northbound lane. This caused Ms. Pitts’s 2012 Dodge Journey to travel onto the east grass shoulder where the rear of her vehicle struck a tree. After Ms. Pitts crashed into Mr. Partridge, Kimberly Sanders, age 54, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, had been driving her 2016 Chevy Equinox behind Ms. Pitts. Ms. Sanders’s 2016 Chevy Equinox then crashed into Mr. Partridge. After being hit again, Mr. Partridge’s 2004 Chevy Silverado rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest in the southbound lane of U.S. 331, South. Logan Rhodes received no injuries from the incident; Andrew Partridge received serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Emerald Coast; Lisa Pitts received critical injuries and was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, and Kimberly Sanders received minor injuries and was transported Sacred Heart Emerald Coast. The medical helicopter was called in to assist with removal of the injured. Logan Rhodes was charged with careless driving.

