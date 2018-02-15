MULTIPLE ARRESTS IN HOLMES COUNTY INVESTIGATION

Monday, February 12th, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 7 suspects after a month-long drug investigation of a residence trafficking methamphetamine. Information was sent to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office regarding the distribution of methamphetamines from a residence in the Bethlehem community. A search warrant was approved for 1433 Highway 177, the residence in question on Monday, February 12th. All the occupants of the residence were detained by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. The officers then conducted a search of the residence. Inside, several ounces of methamphetamine were found residence along with stolen firearms and drug paraphernalia. Investigators learned that two others, Jackie Arrant Jr. and Ashley Hudsbeth, were on the way to deliver 4 more ounces of methamphetamine. As the two arrived, Officers put them into custody. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged the following: Wayne Williams from Bonifay, Florida, for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Ricky Williams from Bonifay, Florida, for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Starla Sellers from Bonifay, Florida, for Trafficking Methamphetamine; Jackie Arrant Jr. from Geneva, Alabama, for Trafficking Methamphetamine; Ashley Hudsbeth from Geneva, Alabama, for Trafficking Methamphetamine; Tonner Cauley from Marianna, Florida, for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Kendra Dumas from Chipley, Florida, for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time of this report, the investigation is ongoing.

