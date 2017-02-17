MURDER SUSPECTS SEEKS ORDER TO RESTRICT PRE-TRIAL PUBLICITY

Murder suspect Mary Barbara Craig Rice is seeking a judges order to restrict pre-trial publicity before her trial for capital murder.

Rice, 37, of Milton, was captured and her accomplice, 47-year-old William Boyette, of Pensacola, committed suicide after they were surrounded in a local motel in West Point, Georgia on February 7th. A tipster led police to their location.

The week-long manhunt ended an intense search for Boyette and Rice, who, collectively, are accused of three murders and one shooting and a home invasion spanning two states.

A sense of unease and fear gripped the region as residents, schools and businesses heightened security. The pair was spotted at Wal-Mart in Crestview buying ammunition and a few days later in a wooded area in west Escambia County.

Local and national news media saturated the airwaves with wanted posters and information on the pair and law enforcement agencies investigated numerous reported sightings.

State Attorney William Eddins notified Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan and Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson of the hearing scheduled for Tuesday, February 21st at 1PM in Santa Rosa County.

Rice’s motion to restrict publicity will be heard before Circuit Judge John SImon.