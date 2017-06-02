NAKED TEEN TASED BY OFFICERS 

SEAGROVE BEACH — Those driving or jogging down Walton County Road 30A just after 8 a.m. Sunday might have encountered a disturbing sight. Taylor Patterson was driving through Seagrove Beach about 8:15 a.m. when he said he saw what he described as a naked man “frolicking” in a vacant lot near the intersection of 30A and County Road 395. The individual came running up to Patterson’s truck and told him he was from Birmingham, Alabama, pointed to a group of houses and invited Patterson to party with him. The man then ran down the bike path and approached men and women on his way toward Seaside, Patterson said. Law enforcement stopped him right before he reached Seaside and tased him. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office call history report, several calls came in about the “naked and combative” man.