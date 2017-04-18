NAKED WOMAN REMOVED FROM HOSPITAL

A 32-year-old Holt woman was charged with trespassing after she was caught naked in the front lobby of a local hospital.

The woman was intoxicated, according to her Crestview Police Department arrest report. Employees of the North Okaloosa Medical Center told officers she’d been in and out of the emergency room for treatment over the last 24 hours and had been treated three separate times. She was under the influence of an unknown substance and refused to leave the ER, staff told officers. The woman, who had put on her underwear, told officers she lived at the hospital. Staff told her she had to leave unless she had a medical emergency. She was ordered off the premises by officers, but as soon as they left, she came back in. When the officer came back, she was sitting in the lobby with her arms in the air watching television, the officer noted. She was placed under arrest and taken to jail.