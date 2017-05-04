This year’s National Day of Prayer is today, May 4 , and many churches, organizations and individuals will honor the day with prayer.

Several local observances open to the public are planned:

Walton County National Day of Prayer observance is at 6 p.m. at the Lake Yard in DeFuniak Springs.

Good News United Methodist Church will honor National Day of Prayer by opening up the church to the public for prayer. The church is at 4747 U.S. Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach. Call 622-9191.

Every year, the first Thursday of May marks commemoration of an activity in which many engage, though don’t always recognize.