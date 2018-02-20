For all those pet lovers who have not been notified otherwise, February 20th is known as National Love Your Pet Day. Statistics show that most households in the United States have at least one pet. Whether is Dog or Cat, Bird or Rat, Snake or Turtle, or any other pet, this is the day to love them more than usual. This day can be observed by doing the smaller thing like buying them a special treat or walking them longer than you normally would. Whenever you take a picture of your pet, use #NationalLoveYourPetDay and @WzepAm on Twitter. At the end of the day, we here at WZEP-AM 1460 will pick the photo that we like the most and feature it on our Facebook Page and in our Newsletter! WZEP-AM 1460 would like to give a special shoutout to all pets that continue to make their owners.

Share This Post







