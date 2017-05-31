NATIVE AMERICAN FESTIVAL CELEBRATES VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

There are many festivals and other events on Memorial Day, but one non-profit organization in Florida celebrated the holiday with a blast from the past. The North Bay Clan of the Lower Creek Muskogee Tribe hosted their annual Memorial Day Spring Festival over the weekend. The festival was held at the Tribal Grounds near Chipley and honored all veterans, past and present, as well as first responders.

“These are the people that keep us alive, that make our country better and they serve us all, all the time,” Tribe member James Bush said. Many members of the tribe say the festival is an opportunity to teach children about the Native American culture. There were drummers, singers, dancers and vendors, all of which showcased Native American arts. Bush believes it’s especially important to learn about the culture of the Native Americans who have served our country. “Native Americans believe that this country is their country and will defend it ’til the death, and that’s what we’re celebrating, is that commitment to this nation,” Bush said.

Tribe officials say they’ll be hosting a similar event near Veterans Day in November.