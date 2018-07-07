NAVAL OFFICER ARRESTED FOR TRYING TO MEET 14-YEAR-OLD FOR SEX

A 35-year-old Naval Officer was arrested after investigators say he communicated with a girl he thought was 14 years old and tried to meet up with her for sex. According to documents obtained by the Daily News, in November 2017 Ray Morris Klett responded to a Craigslist advertisement from an undercover officer with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, who was posing as a mother wanting someone to have sex with her daughter. Klett and the officer exchanged emails briefly, but when the officer said the daughter was 14 years old, Klett ended the conversation. In January 2018, however, Klett allegedly reinitiated the conversation and continued talking to the undercover officer for the next two months. Despite knowing the girl was 14, the investigative report said, Klett began communicating with her and solicited her for sexual activities. He sent her several sexually explicit photographs accompanied by suggestive messages, the report said. In March, he drove from his home in Pensacola to where he thought she lived in Santa Rosa Beach, but turned around and drove back home. He asked several times for nude photographs of the girl during his drive, according to the report. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigated Klett and made contact with a commander with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), who confirmed he was Klett’s commanding officer in the Navy. After an investigation that included subpoenaing Klett’s internet information, he was arrested June 28 and charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; transmitting harmful information to minors and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He’s being held in the Walton County Jail on $100,000 bond.

