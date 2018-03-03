NAVARRE MAN FOUND GUILTY

The office of State Attorney Bill Eddins released that on Thursday, March 1st, 2018, Derrick Christopher Smith, age 25, of Navarre, Florida, and was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation upon a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County Jury. June 12th, 2016, Mr. Smith was sharing a home with the victim and her mother when this offense occurred. The day after the abuse occurred, the victim told her mother who then contacted law enforcement. Derrick Christopher Smith was immediately sentenced after the verdict. Mr. Smith is now designated as a Sexual Predator and is sentenced to 25 years in state prison followed by lifetime sex offender probation by Judge John F. Simon.

