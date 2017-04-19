Mr. Neil Eugene Mills, age 68, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017. He was born August 4, 1948 in Slocomb, Alabama to Willie and Mary Dean.

Mr. Mills was a resident of Bonifay, Florida.

Mr. Mills is preceded in death by his father, Willie Mills, his mother, Mary Frances Dean, his son Christopher Mills, and his sister Sandra Parker.

Mr. Mills is survived by his step-mother, Jewel Mills, his loving wife Betty Mills, his son Frankie Mills and wife Jimi Jo, daughter, Miranda Hudson and husband Eric, grandchildren, Erica, Savannah, Hannah, Christopher and Sarah, his siblings, George Chavis of Texas, Mary Ann Wilson of Graceville, Florida, Linda Skinner of Tampa, Florida, Anita Devonshire of Palm Dale, Florida, Jesse Frank Mills.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2017 at John Clark Park in Esto, Florida

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.