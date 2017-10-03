NELLIE FAYE WISE 1942-2017

Mrs. Nellie Faye Wise, age 75, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017. She was born July 20, 1942 in Holmes County, Florida to Joe and Berta Bailey Lindsey.



Mrs. Wise was a lifelong resident of Walton County. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked as a cook at Mom and Dad’s Restaurant for many years as well as many other restaurants in the area. She enjoyed working in the yard and growing flowers.



Mrs. Wise was preceded in death by her parents.



Mrs. Wise is survived by her three sons; Troy Wise of Crestview, Florida, Terry Wise and wife Jennifer of Crestview, Florida and Jerry Wise of Mossy Head, Florida; one brother, Shelly Ray Lindsey of Niceville, Florida; one sister Ann Felts and husband John of Gulf Breeze, Florida; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



A time of visitation will be held at 9:00~10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Richard Murray, Jr officiating.



Flowers are being accepted.



Burial will follow in the Mossy Head Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

