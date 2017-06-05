NETTIE JEAN KENDALL 1937-2017

Mrs. Nettie Jean Kendall, age 80, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017. She was born February 10, 1937 in Blue Ridge, Georgia to MG and Edna Long Shirk.

Mrs. Kendall was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was Church of Christ by faith and a member of the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ in Anderson, Indiana. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed growing flowers especially roses, she also enjoyed quilting and taking care of her dogs.

Mrs. Kendall is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Joel Watkins and Winston Watkins.

Mrs. Kendall is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jimie Kendall of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; son, Rex Kendall of Indiana; daughters Virginia Stewart and husband Bob and Kerrie Henderson and husband Jim all of Indiana; brothers Charles Watkins of Georgia and Clyde Hunter and wife Dottie of Freeport, Florida; sisters, Juanita Farmer and Alieen Anderson and husband Richard all of Tennessee; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A Time of visitation will be held from 4:00~5:30 PM, Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

