New Commissioner Proposes Study of Transfer of Fire/Rescue Duties to Sheriff

Fighting fires and running an ambulance service is generally not what comes to mind when you think about the duties of the Sheriff’s Office. However, discussions are underway to consider just such a move in Walton County.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Walton County Commission, newly elected District 3 Commissioner Melanie Nipper will propose a feasibility study to determine the viability of the transfer of Walton County Fire/EMS to the oversight of Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr.

Nipper says she is looking for ways to enhance emergency services and thinks such a proposal is worth considering. “I don’t know. However, I think we owe it to the citizens to see if this is something that could improve emergency services,” said Nipper.

However, some firefighters and Paramedics aren’t so sure. “This is the result of a few disgruntled employees,” said Jason Pugh, a 16-year veteran Walton County firefighter and Paramedic. Pugh said some firefighters don’t think current Fire Chief Bobby Martin is moving fast enough on improvements such as the fire stations in Freeport and Paxton. “There are some building issues but construction is already underway. It takes time,” says Pugh.

One local firefighter union member, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal, said the Sheriff already knows how to run a large agency and said there are firefighters who feel he could do for them what he has done for his office. “Its time for a change and this is not hostile takeover by the Sheriff. Several of us brought this up to some commissioners,” he said. Nipper confirms she was approached about the idea some time ago.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information officer Corey Dobridnia said the Sheriff’s Office has never sought to take over the duties of the 100 member firefighters and Parmaedics. “Walton County Sheriff’s Office has never sought to take over Walton County Fire/Rescue. While we have been asked to consider the idea on multiple occasions, we have yet to be formally asked. We are aware that there is a discussion item on the board agenda and we would direct any inquiries to the commissioner wishing to discuss the topic.”

Dobridina said, “If and when we are asked it would be something we would obviously do our due diligence to take under consideration. It is always our mission to provide the best public safety possible. We are a mission driven organization and as such will do whatever we can to increase the level of service to the residents and visitors of our county.”

The Sheriff’s Office has already absorbed the Walton County Jail, Animal Control, 911/Emergency Communications and, in July, announced the takeover of the Department of Children and Families in Walton County. Though that consolidation is pending legislative approval, Sheriff Adkinson said in July, “It’s expensive, it’s difficult, it’s a political nightmare, but, It is the right thing to do.”

Budget figures were not readily available for fire/rescue operations but, currently, residents north of Choctawhatchee Bay pay $75 a year for fire and rescue services. The Sheriff’s Office said there would be no fiscal changes due to any change of management.

While the constitutional duties of Florida Sheriff’s do not specify firefighting and EMS operations as part of those duties, Chapter 30 does state Sheriff’s are obliged to “Execute all orders of the boards of county commissioners of their counties, for which services they shall receive such compensation, out of the county treasury, as said boards may deem proper and to perform such other duties as may be imposed upon them by law.

Currently, only two of Florida’s 67 counties have consolidated firefighting and rescue operations under the Sheriff; Broward and Citrus Counties. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, whose office took over fire services in 2003, told WZEP, “The consolidation has been beneficial, and I believe public safety is enhanced. The merger has improved communications between deputies and firefighters and allows us to work together every day and train together, which gives us an advantage when responding to critical incidents.”

Dobridnia said another potential benefit is the possible reduction of health insurance rates for county employees. “Currently the Sheriff’s Office reduces rates for the rest of the county due to our no tobacco and mandatory physical fitness polices. By expanding that to fire/ems it should have a rate reduction impact.” Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs would be required to be tobacco free and meet mandatory physical fitness policies.

When contacted for comment, Walton County Fire Chief Bobby Martin said only, “You need to ask Commissioner Nipper what the motivation is behind this.” He referred all other questions to County Administration.

“We have a longtime business owner, a former government employee, a teacher, a state trooper and an Army officer on that commission,” said Pugh. “If they can’t manage a small county fire department, how can they manage a multi-million dollar county budget and all the other departments?” “These are small problems that can be fixed, it just takes time.”

Commissioners take up the issue Tuesday at 4 PM at the South Walton Annex.