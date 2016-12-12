New Commissioner Proposes Study of Transfer of Fire/Rescue Duties to Sheriff
Fighting fires and running an ambulance service is generally not what comes to mind when you think about the duties of the Sheriff’s Office. However, discussions are underway to consider just such a move in Walton County.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Walton County Commission, newly elected District 3 Commissioner Melanie Nipper will propose a feasibility study to determine the viability of the transfer of Walton County Fire/EMS to the oversight of Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr.
Nipper says she is looking for ways to enhance emergency services and thinks such a proposal is worth considering. “I don’t know. However, I think we owe it to the citizens to see if this is something that could improve emergency services,” said Nipper.
However, some firefighters and Paramedics aren’t so sure. “This is the result of a few disgruntled employees,” said Jason Pugh, a 16-year veteran Walton County firefighter and Paramedic. Pugh said some firefighters don’t think current Fire Chief Bobby Martin is moving fast enough on improvements such as the fire stations in Freeport and Paxton. “There are some building issues but construction is already underway. It takes time,” says Pugh.
One local firefighter union member, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal, said the Sheriff already knows how to run a large agency and said there are firefighters who feel he could do for them what he has done for his office. “Its time for a change and this is not hostile takeover by the Sheriff. Several of us brought this up to some commissioners,” he said. Nipper confirms she was approached about the idea some time ago.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information officer Corey Dobridnia said the Sheriff’s Office has never sought to take over the duties of the 100 member firefighters and Parmaedics. “Walton County Sheriff’s Office has never sought to take over Walton County Fire/Rescue. While we have been asked to consider the idea on multiple occasions, we have yet to be formally asked. We are aware that there is a discussion item on the board agenda and we would direct any inquiries to the commissioner wishing to discuss the topic.”
Dobridina said, “If and when we are asked it would be something we would obviously do our due diligence to take under consideration. It is always our mission to provide the best public safety possible. We are a mission driven organization and as such will do whatever we can to increase the level of service to the residents and visitors of our county.”
The Sheriff’s Office has already absorbed the Walton County Jail, Animal Control, 911/Emergency Communications and, in July, announced the takeover of the Department of Children and Families in Walton County. Though that consolidation is pending legislative approval, Sheriff Adkinson said in July, “It’s expensive, it’s difficult, it’s a political nightmare, but, It is the right thing to do.”
Budget figures were not readily available for fire/rescue operations but, currently, residents north of Choctawhatchee Bay pay $75 a year for fire and rescue services. The Sheriff’s Office said there would be no fiscal changes due to any change of management.
While the constitutional duties of Florida Sheriff’s do not specify firefighting and EMS operations as part of those duties, Chapter 30 does state Sheriff’s are obliged to “Execute all orders of the boards of county commissioners of their counties, for which services they shall receive such compensation, out of the county treasury, as said boards may deem proper and to perform such other duties as may be imposed upon them by law.
Currently, only two of Florida’s 67 counties have consolidated firefighting and rescue operations under the Sheriff; Broward and Citrus Counties. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, whose office took over fire services in 2003, told WZEP, “The consolidation has been beneficial, and I believe public safety is enhanced. The merger has improved communications between deputies and firefighters and allows us to work together every day and train together, which gives us an advantage when responding to critical incidents.”
Dobridnia said another potential benefit is the possible reduction of health insurance rates for county employees. “Currently the Sheriff’s Office reduces rates for the rest of the county due to our no tobacco and mandatory physical fitness polices. By expanding that to fire/ems it should have a rate reduction impact.” Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs would be required to be tobacco free and meet mandatory physical fitness policies.
When contacted for comment, Walton County Fire Chief Bobby Martin said only, “You need to ask Commissioner Nipper what the motivation is behind this.” He referred all other questions to County Administration.
“We have a longtime business owner, a former government employee, a teacher, a state trooper and an Army officer on that commission,” said Pugh. “If they can’t manage a small county fire department, how can they manage a multi-million dollar county budget and all the other departments?” “These are small problems that can be fixed, it just takes time.”
Commissioners take up the issue Tuesday at 4 PM at the South Walton Annex.
I think this is a great idea! Our county’s fire department is so far behind times when looking at other local fire departments in the area. The turn around rate is unbelievable. The starting rate for an educated, (bachelors degree or higher) with x Amy of years of firefighting experience, starts at 12.90 an hour while a fire fighter paramedic just getting out of school is offered 12.90 an hour. No wonder we have a hard time keeping people on the books. Online when applying it gives a wage scale and it states that this rate is negotiable however when they call to offer you the job they state that this should not be on the listing and it was listed by mistake, and the rate is non negotiable. Men get paid higher then women and there is a high worker’s compensation rate. Not to mention some trucks have only one man on it. Isn’t there a two man in safety rule? So, the truck that has one man on it is just gonna put water on the fire until another truck gets there? What if someone is inside the building? The citizens deserve educated firefighter and paramedics who train and take pride in their career. We will not get man and women qualified for this job without change. Sherif Adkinson has done an amazing job in our local area and knows what he is doing. He does not believe in the “good ole boy” system. I have a lot of fire fighter friends that work for Walton County and who live in Walton County that welcome this change. Only a handful of individuals do not want a change and these individuals are usually the ones benefiting from the current administration board. What will it hurt to see what the benefits will be from such a change. I’m sure it can’t get worse from where we are now. I think it is time for change and I welcome any commissioners who see this fact. Just look at the desparety between South Walton and North Walton. Why is the South Department more advanced Than the North department,which is bigger? I don’t know if the Fire Cheif pointing fingers at a commissioner for noticing the need for change for our community is a good move, that’s why we elected her , so she can make these hard choices. I am not sure what “Pugh” meant with his statement at the end but it sounds like we have a well diverse and educated group of individuals on the Board who know what they are doing and that is why light is finally be shined on our Fire Department issues. Way to go Board members we the people see the issues too and want to stop being treated as the poor uneducated folk in the North end of the county.
Was the union members asked what they thought about this before the union President and VP went to the new Commissioner and started this ball rolling? That answer is NO! What is going to happen when the Sheriff moves on to bigger and better things? Things are not great, but the grass in not always greener. You want things to get better? Then you need to hire a real Fire Chief with real experience!
Sounds to me like “Tamika” is commenting based on what others, meaning union reps, have told her. It’s apparent these so called union leaders do not have the fortitude to put their name to any statement that they publicize. Bunch of cry babies. The President of the firefighters union resigned from the department a couple years ago but the department must not have been to bad since he came back. The VP just recently resigned from DeFuniak Fire so apparently walton county isnt to bad of a place to work. How about this, all over this country “Union Leaders” stand up in the public’s eye to plead their cases. If these local “Union (so called) Leaders” want to make a difference, then quit hiding behind other people and refusing to put your name out there.