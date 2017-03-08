New medical clinic opens in Freeport

Deb Wheeler, Walton Sun

“This area is a pocket,” Hope Medical Clinic Executive Director Tim Roberts said as he described the area’s uniqueness. “Infrastructure is not the same here as in a big city. A lot of people have jobs in the service industry and there might not be a year-round income.”

Recognizing a void, Roberts and his partners founded Hope Medical Clinic in Destin in 2008 and partnered with Destin Church of Christ to open its doors in 2009.

“We saw a large need to provide medical services,” he said.

Eight years later, another church has stepped up to partner with Roberts to bring Hope to Walton County.

Hope Medical Clinic hosted a grand opening Monday night for its new location at Destiny Worship Center’s Freeport campus.

The clinic provides tree treatment for those who qualify financially and are uninsured.

Services are provided by a volunteer team of doctors, nurses and physician’s assistants.

Patients will receive the same level of care at the clinic that they would at any doctor’s office, Roberts said. That includes labs, regular checkups, referrals and access to nurses for triage.