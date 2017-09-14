NEW SPORTS COMPLEX COMING TO WALTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s meeting of the Walton County Commissioners. The Walton County Board of Commissioners has officially awarded a multi-million dollar contract for the project. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sports Complex is now closer to reality aftermeeting of the Walton County Commissioners. The Walton County Board of Commissioners has officially awarded a multi-million dollar contract for the project.

Last month, the Walton County Board of Commissioners received only one bid for the contract, to build the nearly $6 million sports complex. That bid came from C.W. Roberts Contracting. Commissioners weren’t happy with the original budget price and said if C.W. Roberts could lower it, they would be awarded the contract.

The company met that threshold and Chairwoman Cecilia Jones was authorized to award them with the contract, so C.W. Roberts can now begin building.