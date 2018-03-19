New Traffic Pattern for Highway 98

Local and Springbreakers please pay attention to the shifting traffic patterns as the expanding of Highway 98 are still continuing. Between Henderson Beach State Park and Matthew Boulevard, both east and westbound traffic will be shifted to the south lanes from Monday the 26th of March. The highway will remain with four lanes. This lane shift will allow road workers to install new sidewalks and travel lanes on the south side of 98. This shift will be in place for the duration of 2018. Drivers should expect lanes closures from 8:30 pm to 5:30 am beginning March 26th. This work is part of a $33.5 million 98 widening project that is expanding the travel lanes from 4 to 6 between airport road and Okaloosa/Walton County Line. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020. As always activities are dependent on weather and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers, please use caution especially at night when our road crews are out there working. Always watch out for construction workers and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.

