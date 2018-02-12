NEW TWIST ON PHONE SCAM

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform the public of a new twist that scammers are using to fool you. The original scam, where a scammer who pretends to be a law enforcement officer calls to inform you have failed to appear for jury duty. The scammer continues that you must pay a fine or you will be arrested. If you let the phone go to voicemail, the scammer leaves a message stating since you have not paid the “fine” you now have an active warrant against you, the scammer even takes it a step further by pretending to radio a law enforcement officer and using their lingo. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens that they will never make a call like this requesting money. If anyone has had this scam happen to you or you have any information regarding the scammer, please call Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850)651-7410.

