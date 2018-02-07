NICEVILLE ELDERLY MAN ARRESTED

Tuesday, February 6th, at 6:00 a.m., Judson Wood, age 76, attacked his wife, Sharron Wood, and his disabled son, James Wood, age 49, in their home at 1911 Benton Avenue, with a metal mallet while the two slept. Mrs. Wood and James were both struck multiples times in the head. The metal mallet was left on the nightstand beside Mrs. Wood’s bed. Mr. Wood stated to Okaloosa County Investigators that his health had been declining and that he has been thinking about “putting James out of his misery” for over a month. Mr. Wood also stated he did not think anyone else would provide for James and the continuous care needed was becoming too difficult. Mr. Wood also stated that his wife, Sharron, was becoming too hard to handle. At the time of this report, Sharron Wood and James Wood, are in critical condition at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Judson Wood was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted premeditated murder by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

