NICEVILLE MAN STABBED IN BAR FIGHT

Thursday, March 8th, at 1:30 a.m., Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called to AJ’s on Harbor Boulevard in Destin, Florida, regarding a bar fight. The fight was between Shane Robbins of Destin, Florida, and Terrence Lowery of Niceville, Florida. As the two were fighting, witnesses say they heard Mr. Lowery yell out and then saw him begin bleeding from the stomach. A security worker at AJ’s said that he heard a thud as he was detaining Mr. Robbins and saw a knife on the floor next to them. According to witnesses, the fight was over a female. Terrence Lowery was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center to be treated for a stab wound on the right side of his abdomen. Shane Robbins was also taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center to receive treatment for his broken eye socket. Shane Robbins was arrested and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. At the time of this report, the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

