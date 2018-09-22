NICEVILLE WOMAN’S ESTRANGED HUSBAND CHARGED IN CARJACKING AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

A Freeport man is being held in Geneva Alabama on charges he put a gun to his estranged wife’s head and then stole her boyfriend’s truck. 45-year old Heath Waldo was picked up by the Geneva Police Department last night and is being held on four Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office active warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (DOMV), carjacking, grand theft of a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Waldo’s 42-year old ex-wife says she was loading a toy car into the bed of her boyfriend’s truck on Everglade Drive in Niceville around 7 p.m. Thursday when her estranged husband walked into the yard. She offered him a ride but says they began to argue while she was driving, and he pulled out a pink semi-automatic gun and held it to her head. She says Waldo refused to allow her to stop so she ultimately slowed the truck down and jumped out, flagging down a passing motorist. Waldo took the truck and fled. He was later located in Geneva Alabama and taken into custody. The firearm, a Walther P22 with a pink slide, was found in the truck.

Share This Post





